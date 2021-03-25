Hockey Edmonton ends minor hockey season: GM

Minor hockey in Edmonton will wrap up its 2020-21 season due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions not being lifted.

Up until this point the junior hockey season was suspended since teams could not access arenas.

Steve Hogle, Hockey Edmonton general manager, confirmed Thursday in an interview with CTV News Edmonton that as a result of the provincial government deciding not to proceed further in the COVID-19 relaunch plan, the official season for minor hockey in Edmonton has ended.

“The regular seasons as we know it are over,” Hogle said. “We never did have the regular season we envisioned.”

“It’s a season like no other. Nobody signed up for that. We all wanted to play games.”

While the season for Hockey Edmonton has ended, Hogle said the city has agreed to keep winter ice rates in effect for teams who want to practice until the end of April.

Hogle added that some teams are still going to host practices and skate until the end of April. No games will be played.

