Hockey equipment drive seeks to get Indigenous youth out on the ice
A local hockey association held an equipment drive on Saturday so Indigenous youth can lace up their skates this winter.
The York Simcoe Express Hockey Association was collecting hockey equipment at the Magna Centre in Newmarket.
Donated skates, sticks and pads will go to 40 Indigenous communities so that youth will have the chance to play hockey.
"The amount of joy they get, the First Nations communities when they get the equipment. I've been told by numerous families and children, it's like Christmas for them," explains Graham McWaters, founder of Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive.
McWaters says some will be lacing up their skates for the first time.
"Some of them are getting hockey gear, and they've never skated before. Some of them are getting hockey equipment, and it's new equipment. This is unbelievable," he said.
It is estimated that 1000 hockey bags will be donated to the communities later this fall.
