Hockey for Hiatus House helps raise donations for those in need
Windsor youth hockey played exhibition games at Lanspeary Park Thursday to help the Hiatus House.
Windsor Minor and Riverside teams, families, friends and neighbours came out to support the players and donate to the cause.
Funds were raised and donations of winter clothing, hygiene products, and gas cards among other items were collected to help those in need in our community.
For hockey mom Melanie McArthur, whose sons played Thursday, the importance is to teach youth to give back to their community.
"I think it's important to show kids, no matter how old they are - young, teenagers, older ones — that we all just have to help each other," said Mc Arthur.
The public is encouraged to give what they can to Hiatus House as we head deeper into the winter season.
The organization’s mission is “to provide safe environments for women and their families to heal and strengthen, in support of them living empowered lives free of abuse.”
For more information about supporting Hiatus House of Windsor is available on the organization’s website. https://hiatushouse.com/
