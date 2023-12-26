Hockey For Hospice tournament returns to local rinks

The Hockey For Hospice tournament is back for its 27th year in Windsor-Essex.

The tournament takes place at local arenas from Dec. 27-29. It follows the same format as previous years, and over 125 teams from the region are scheduled to participate.

Originally conceived as a skate-a-thon by tournament founder, Tim Beaulieu, Hockey For Hospice has grown each year. This year’s edition will include a schedule of more than 215 games played at four different arenas over three days. Divisions include U7, U7 MD, U8, U8 MD, U9, U9 MD, and wU9 Jamboree, as well as U11, U13, and U15 boys divisions, and U11, U13, and U15 girls divisions.

“Each year so many members of our community look forward to this event, and we are thrilled to be back once again,” said Nancy Brockenshire, executive director of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County. “It’s amazing to see the excitement and the commitment in these young players. Not only do they have fun, raise pledges, and learn about The Hospice, they’re teaching their families, friends and neighbours about Hospice programs and our vision of delivering memorable care. They are wonderful ambassadors and true Hospice Champions.”

Teams from across Windsor-Essex will see on-ice action for a good cause. All players participating in the tournament raise pledges and awareness for hospice. Over the past 26 years, Hockey For Hospice has raised more than $4.7 million.

The Hockey for Hospice Tournament will be played at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg, Essex Centre Sports Complex in Essex, Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle, and Tecumseh Arena in Tecumseh.

Tournament games begin Wednesday Dec. 27. The schedule can be found at www.HockeyForHospice.com.