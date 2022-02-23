Hockey gold medalist Emily Clark arrives in Saskatoon

Gold medalist Emily Clark was greeted with cheers when she touched down in Saskatoon Tuesday night.

Clark didn't disappoint fans as she walked through the airport gate wearing her Olympic gold earned in the Canadian women's hockey win over the U.S.

"I love being from here and to share those moments with them. It does mean a lot to me," Clark said.

Many of those who showed up to greet Clark were girls who play hockey in the city.

"It's pretty cool to watch them grow up and to see the Comets jerseys to see some young youth hockey boys as well be just as excited as the young girl athletes — it's so special."

Before leaving the airport, Clark spent time signing autographs and posing for photos with her young fans.

--With files from Matt Young.