Hockey hub-style vaccine clinic coming to Cambridge Pinebush

Waterloo Region's largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic is opening a hockey hub-style model to help get more third shots into arms.

The Cambridge Pinebush clinic will offer the model this week.

"The innovative hockey-hub model has proven to be an efficient and convenient way to deliver vaccines. This model can administer more vaccines with fewer clinical staff than traditional mass vaccination clinics," a news release from the region said in part.

It's expected the clinic will be able to administer about 14,000 vaccine doses each week.

Pinebush will continue to offer Indigenous immunizers, child-friendly and sensory-friendly spaces and vaccination booths for people with mobility issues.

The region is also reminding people to cancel their vaccine appointment if they are feeling sick and reschedule for when they are out of self-isolation.

Vaccine appointments can be made online.

If you have an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine but are feeling sick, we ask that you reschedule your appointment.



Our vaccination clinics, pharmacies and doctor's offices will happily reschedule once you are out of isolation & feeling better. pic.twitter.com/hdmXXJdhM5