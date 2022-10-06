Hockey Manitoba supports calls for leadership change at Hockey Canada

Hockey Manitoba is joining the chorus of voices calling for change to the leadership at Hockey Canada.

In a statement released on Thursday, the organization said, “Hockey Manitoba Board of Directors support the call by Members of Parliament for a change in Hockey Canada’s leadership at the Sr. Staff level and Board of Directors.”

Hockey Manitoba said it also wants to see a review of the Hockey Canada Action Plan to “include consultation from experts or organizations working in education, awareness and prevention of sexual violence, abuse, bullying and discrimination.”

Hockey Manitoba said it will not be offering further comments regarding the ongoing situation.

The move comes after organizations such as Canadian Tire, Telus, Scotiabank, Tim Hortons, and Chevrolet Canada have pulled their backing of Hockey Canada.

The backlash against Hockey Canada started back in May when it was learned the organization had settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 junior men’s hockey team during a gala event in London, Ont.

Since then, it has been revealed that Hockey Canada used minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

Hockey Quebec has said it will not transfer funds to the national organization and the Ontario Hockey Federation is calling on Hockey Canada to not collect the $3 participant assessment fee from its members for the 2022-23 season.

- With files from The Canadian Press