Hockey movie coming to North Bay area

More than 45 young hockey players showed off their skills in Callander Saturday auditioning to be in a movie called The Prospect.

“I just know that it’s about hockey, so to merge my favourite sport and a cool experience together I thought it would be awesome,” said 14 year old hockey player Jackson Culin.

“I think it would be fun to be in a hockey movie even it’s just a little clip. I think the experience would be cool,” said young hockey player Georgia Dugas.

The movie is set to begin filming in January in North Bay and surrounding areas, and producers told CTV News they’re hoping to cast as much local talent as possible.

“We’re doing this to really connect with the community because we really want to cast local and also having North Bay and Sudbury and the surrounding area be part of the movie as well,” said executive producer Gordon Weiske.

“It’s good to get to know the community and all the parents are important and the kids too. There’s a good chance they will all be casted in the background.”

On top of auditioning for the film and a day full of ball hockey, the participating youth aged six to 18 also had a chance to sit down with a mental health coach from the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Producers said mental health plays a big role in the film adding the main character struggles with mental health him self, ultimately stepping away from the game of hockey.

“Sometimes I think it gets overlooked with these young athletes,” said Josh Piro an executive producer of the film and a former professional hockey player.

“Parents pushing them, possibly crossing the line, doing whatever it takes to get their kid to the NHL. We’re going to really take a look at not just how it effects the athlete but how it effects the whole family, snd sets them up for later in life.”

Piro adds he and other producers will be making a few more trips to North Bay to finalize some details before filming begins in early 2022.