Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy

Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.

Troy Dumville, the president of the Maritime Hockey League, says he is saddened by how the controversy might affect kids.

“I feel for families who are in the process of trying to decide for their four or five-year-old son or daughter what sport or what avenue to take, and looking at this message that is coming from Hockey Canada and possibly not choosing hockey,” said Dumville.

Hockey Canada’s leadership group has remained intact, despite calls for their resignation.

Canadian Tire, Telus, Chevrolet, Esso and Tim Horton’s are just some of the corporations that either have cut ties completely or have suspended their sponsorships of Hockey Canada.

In a statement, Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston says:

“The withdrawal of numerous sponsors is a signal to Hockey Canada that its response so far has been inadequate. We agree. Before the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship goes forward, we need to see some meaningful changes that respect the concerns of Nova Scotians and Canadians.”

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested creating a new governing body for the sport, if the current leadership of Hockey Canada does not step aside.

“It is inconceivable that folks at Hockey Canada continue to dig in,” says Trudeau. “They need to realize that if we have to create an organization and get rid of Hockey Canada and create an organization called Canada hockey instead, then people will look at doing that.”

Some players on the ice at a rink in Cole Harbour, N.S., agree.

“It’s under their watch that all this has taken place,” says Kevin Bonang. “If they can’t do the job and do it honestly without corruption and find somebody who can.”

On Tuesday, Hockey Quebec announced it is cutting ties with Hockey Canada, making them the first provincial body to do so. Hockey Nova Scotia announced Thursday afternoon that it would do the same.