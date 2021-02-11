Hockey pucks and sticks aren't allowed on municipal rinks in Brantford due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, some people are hoping the city might decide to change the rules.

"Every year we played hockey out here, except this year due to COVID-19," said Spencer Forbes, chairman of Mohawk Park Rink.

Forbes has done volunteer maintenance on the outdoor rink for 10 years, and he's upset that hockey isn't allowed this year.

"The city will continue to communicate and enforce the orders of the current province-wide shutdown for as long as they remain in place in our region," a statement from the city said in part.

Officials added they will change their rules when the province does.

The province's emergency order prohibits team sports, games or scrimmages.

The City of Brantford's website says hockey isn't allowed on any rinks due to COVID-19 protocols, and there can be a maximum of 10 skaters on any ice surface. Face coverings are strongly recommended and people need to stay two metres from anyone who isn't in their immediate household.

They also say people should skate in the same direction as others on the ice. Balls, pucks and sticks aren't allowed.

The City of Kitchener is encouraging people to only visit local rinks and walk there so they don't need to drive and park. Masks are also recommended on Kitchener rinks and they are capped at 10 people. Groups can be no larger than five people.

Hockey games and scrimmages aren't allowed on the ice, since they don't allow for proper physical distancing. However, drills and shooting practices are allowed on Kitchener rinks.

Waterloo rinks have similar rules, as long as proper distancing is maintained.

Forbes said there's now a median of snow at the centre of Mohawk Park Rink.

"There was too many guys out playing hockey," he said. "The city just got fed up with it, they were sick of patrolling it, so they came and they just put a snow strip in the middle here."

Forbes said he'd like to see scrimmages allowed once more restrictions life and he's hoping the city will meet him halfway.

"If we could even just come out, pass the puck around, that would be great, too," he said.