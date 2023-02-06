Hockey players belt out 'Sweet Caroline' during power outage at Cape Breton hockey tournament

Two opposing teams singing the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline” together in the hallway wasn't what anyone expected at the Red Cup Showcase high school hockey tournament in Cape Breton over the weekend.

The County Arena in Coxheath, N.S., went dark that Saturday morning in the opening minute of a game between the Memorial Marauders and Horton High.

As the temperature went down, the music -- and the mood -- got turned up.

"Power went out 30 seconds in. Might as well start a party in the hallway,” said Memorial Marauders player Hudson McGean. "So I [brought] out the speaker and started dancing, buddy."

"When it started, their goalie had come down and he started their train, I think. Then the whole team came and we all started singing together,” explained Marauders captain Daniel Young.

The video has received thousands of shares and likes online.

"You know what? I'm not the least bit surprised, because they're a very good group of young men,” said Memorial head coach Marc Lyle.

The general consensus seems to be that this was a sweet show of sportsmanship.

Lyle said his message has long been that the student-athlete experience is about more than just hockey.

"Go out there and make some memories,” Lyle said. “Have fun. I think that's definitely something they did this weekend. And I think they have a story they can tell for the rest of their lives."

Some are surprised that teens would know most of the words to a song that's more than 50 years old.

Athough a member of the Horton team reportedly requested it, “Sweet Caroline” has held a special meaning to Memorial all season long.

“Every time we win a home game in our rink, we play it in the dressing room,” Young said.

Hockey purists might argue opposing teams aren't supposed to be so friendly.

"You can't be a rival when you play 30 seconds into the game,” McGean said with a shrug.

The power eventually came back on and Horton won 7-2.

"It's a good thing they remember the video and not the score,” McGean joked.

Even Monday at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., where the video was all the talk, the players’ respect for their hallway karaoke partners carried on.

"Those guys were a good team all around. Good group of guys too,” Young said.

The Red Cup was eventually won by Dr. J.H. Gillis of Antigonish, N.S., beating the host Riverview Ravens in Sunday’s final.