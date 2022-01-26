Hockey Sask. investigating after racist slurs allegedly directed at Indigenous players

Hockey Saskatchewan is investigating an alleged incident involving two U15 teams that faced off in a tournament in Shellbrook over the weekend.

Racist slurs were directed at members of the Stanley Mission U15 Riverhawks by an opposing U15 team from Tisdale, according to Devin Bernatchez, a Lac La Ronge Indian Band councillor.

"It’s time (Hockey Saskatchewan) take a strong stand against racism in hockey and suspend players, coaches and officials who promote and allow hate and ignorance in the game," Bernatchez said in a message posted on social media earlier this week.

"I put up with this back when I played hockey, our kids don’t need to put up with it, they just want to have fun playing the game they love."

In an email to CTV News, Hockey Saskatchewan general manager Kelly McClintock said the organization has "received the allegations" and is conducting an investigation.

The Tisdale Minor Hockey Association also said it's aware of the allegations and is "cooperating fully with Hockey Saskatchewan's investigation into the matter."

In a follow-up post, Bernatchez said he has since received a phone call from a Hockey Saskatchewan board member which he described as "supportive."

"I hope those who experience racism in hockey speak out and don’t brush it under the rug," Bernatchez said.