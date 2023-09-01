Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training camp

There may still be a few weeks of summer left, but for many Canadians, their other favourite season is upon us – hockey season.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is just days from pre-season, as teams continue to make cuts in training camp.

Soo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.

Head coach John Dean said it is a "tradition that everyone really enjoys, you feel like a Hound."

It marks the start of a new year and a much-awaited return for players, said third-year Hounds forward Justin Cloutier.

"We're like a family obviously, so we're all super close,” he added.

“When I see the guys we're all super excited, we're all happy to see each other and be hanging out again."

General Manager Kyle Raftis noted his excitement for the new season as well when speaking with CTV News.

"It's always a shame when the weather starts to turn, but you know hockey season's around the corner,” said Raftis.

“I think with this group now, it's going to slowly build and you'll see how exciting this team's going to be, and I know the fans will be really entertained and really excited for them to be represented by them."

The new season also brings a chance for the team to exorcise its demons from last season when the Greyhounds missed the playoffs and finished with the league's third-worst record.

Dean said the Hounds will be a much better team this year based on what he has seen in camp.

"We look like a team of returning players that are angry and hungry at the same time,” he said.

“It has not been a challenge, coaching staff has not had to have any extra messaging. I think it’s pretty clear that we are a motivated group."

Dean and Raftis both agreed that this team will play a faster brand of hockey this season.

To show them what that looks like, the young players skated alongside three ‘NHLers’ – Colin Miller, Bryan Rustand Michael Amadio – during the last day of camp.

Raftis said the presence of seasoned pros is a great learning opportunity.

"Seeing these guys out there, it's just those little habits that they do,” he said.

“At times you see how close you are to them in size and speed and skill, but how far away you are in those habits and the consistency you can add to their game. I think it’s cool to always measure yourself up on the same ice, it's cool to have them out there for sure."

The Greyhounds' first pre-season game is this Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves in the Sault.

Elsewhere in northern Ontario, the North Bay Battalion open their four exhibition games with a matchup against the Ottawa 67's next Wednesday.

The OHL regular season begins Sept. 28.

