Hockey super-fan Dale Hubley adds Halifax Junior Canadiens display to growing shrine

According to Alex Joseph, his favourite chapter in local hockey history is the Halifax Junior Canadiens who played at the Forum back in the late 1960s.

“It was exciting,” said Joseph, who more than 50 years later can still name players from the roster. “Bobby Sheehan, Mike Hornby, Gary Geldart, Mike Whitlock and Buster Harvey.”

Enter Dale Hubley, who has already made a name for himself collecting rare hockey artifacts in the basement of his home in Beaver Bank, N.S.

“I have a great passion and it started out as just a hockey collector for memorabilia. But now it’s become a history lesson of the numerous different teams that have come through Halifax,” said Hubley.

Hubley has a new display devoted to the long-lost Junior Canadiens.

“Most of the memorabilia from the Junior Canadiens was assembled from Fred McGillivray Jr.,” said Hubley, who added McGillivray’s father operated the team more than 50 years ago.

The Junior Canadiens only played for a few years, but Hubley says they represent a local hockey version of the Holy Grail when it comes to the significance of their rare souvenirs.

“To find memorabilia pre-1980 is harder now. There are not a lot of souvenirs from back in the day,” said Hubley.

Hubley has a Junior Canadiens jersey, trophies, programs, rare game photos, team pictures, crests and newspaper clippings. All celebrating a team that he said set the stage for future hockey success in this market.

“They brought hockey back to the city in Halifax and in a time when there were not like any teams that the fans could go watch,” said Hubley. “I think the Halifax Junior Canadiens paved the way for all the teams that came in after them, including the success of the Halifax Mooseheads to this day.”

Hubley believes there are more Junior Canadiens artifacts to be found in the Maritimes. He hopes to find them and expand this hockey shrine in the basement of his home.