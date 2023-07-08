Hockey tournament remembers local players lost in bus crash

It's been five years since the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed, killing 16.

On Saturday, their lives were honoured through the sport they loved at the 4th annual St. Albert Humboldt Broncos Memorial Charity Hockey Tournament.

"I think it is part of the healing," said tournament co-organizer Josh Dechaine. "For myself, it hit close to home at the time the accident happened.

"I was playing junior hockey and I knew eight or nine guys that were on the bus and so it hit close to home and so I wanted to do something."

Dechaine helped start the tournament in honour of Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan, all local players who died in the 2018 crash.

"They were four lives lost much too soon and I think their legacy should live on," Dechaine added.

Each team at the tournament is named after one of the boys, and Dechaine said it's a time for bonding, sharing stories, meeting new friends and connecting with old ones.

"Probably about 80 per cent of the players are like friends, family and then after that we have a bunch of NHL players that join us," he said.

It was Marc Lajoie 's first time participating in the memorial event and he said it's a special feeling to be part of the team.

"To be able to bring everyone together and kind of remember the boys it’s been unreal and it’s been really fun," Lajoie said.

Tyler Smith was one of the crash survivors and considers the tournament a highlight each year.

"Obviously it’s hard and there’s a lot of things that go through your mind, but I think to see the joy that especially the Joesph family, the Wack family, the Lukan family and the Hunter family feel – I think that’s the best part and to see those smiles, you can’t replace it," Smith said.

Four years on, Smith says being on the ice and around community members affected by the crash is a way to have some fun as they continue to work through their grief.

"Any chance that we can truly just remember how incredible those individuals were and how much impact they still have on us, I think you can’t replace that," he said.

The tournament is free to the public to attend. It continues Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.