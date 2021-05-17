HockeyFest planning in-person London, Ont. event in June

HockeyFest - Game On! has announced it will hold in-person events this year, starting in London next month.

The street hockey festival saw record numbers take part during the 2020 fundraiser in London, despite the pandemic.

Organizers say strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the nine events, the first of which will be held in London at the Westmount Shopping Centre from June 25 to 27.

HockeyFest is partnering PredictMedix Inc. and Juiceworks for 'Safe Entry Stations' to screen all players, staff and visitors.

Brad Jones, president of HockeyFest – Game On, said in a statement they are very excited with the partnership.

“The artificial intelligence algorithm they have developed is going to be one of the key components in ensuring the safety of all our players and spectators at each of our events. Travelling with the Safe Entry Systems has given us the opportunity to work with each local Health Unit in a much more diverse way than your standard contract tracing."

The event will operate under orange-restrict or even stricter guidelines.

