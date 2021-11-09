Hog's Back Swing Bridge closed for maintenance

The Hog’s Back Swing Bridge is closing for the rest of the week for annual maintenance.

The closure took effect Tuesday at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday at 3 p.m.

It applies to all traffic: pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

A detour will be in place for cars, and pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the lock gate crossing, the National Capital Commission said.

“This crossing is not universally accessible; therefore, the strollers and bicycles will need to be lifted for three steps,” the NCC says.