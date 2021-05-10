Hog's Back swing bridge closed to all traffic this week

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are being warned to avoid the Hog's Back swing bridge this week.

The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic from Monday to Friday.

The National Capital Commission says the closure will allow crews to conduct endurance testing and prepare for the upcoming boating season.

During the closure, travellers will not be able to use Hog’s Back Road to cross the river and the canal.

The NCC urges motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise caution, respect working crews and equipment, and obey signage and flag persons at the site.

The Hog's Back swing bridge is located on Hog's Back Road, between Colonel By Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. The swing bridge operates from mid-May to mid-October, with the bridge opening up to 20 times per day during the peak of the navigation season.