Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance

The National Capital Commission is closing the Hog’s Back Swing Bridge for two days starting tonight to conduct 'further maintenance on the bridge closing system.'

The NCC says the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday to all traffic, including pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

“During the closure, travellers will not be able to use Hog’s Back Road to cross the river and canal. A detour will be in place for motor vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the lock gate crossing during the closure. This crossing is not universally accessible; therefore, strollers and bicycles will need to be lifted for three steps,” the NCC says.

River Ward coun. Riley Brockington says Hog's Back Road will be closed between Colonel By Drive and Prince of Wales Drive, allowing for local traffic at the Rideau Canoe Club and the apartment tower at Hog's Back and Prince of Wales.

The bridge was closed for about a year starting in August 2019 for rehabilitation work intended to extend the life of the bridge. It was then closed for a week last July to repair an operational issue. It was closed again for annual maintenance last November.

The bridge, built in 1976, carries between 18,000 and 26,000 vehicles a day.