Hoggard case returns to court in northern Ont. on Dec. 8
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A brief hearing took place Thursday morning in Kirkland Lake to address the next step in dealing with Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault charge.
The case is related to a June 2016 incident in the community
Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, was found guilty earlier this fall of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman. He was sentenced to five years in jail but is on bail as he appeals the decision.
On Thursday, his lawyer asked for the case to return Dec. 8 as they receive disclosure from the Crown.
That’s when Hoggard is expected to decide whether to have a judge only or a judge and jury trial.
He was not present for the hearing, but was represented by lawyer Megan Savard.
