Hogs for Hospice charity ride takes place this weekend

The annual Hogs for Hospice motorcycle ride for charity takes place this weekend in Leamington.

The event is likely to attract thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. It’s a three-day rally that raises funds and awareness for Erie Shores Hospice, taking place August 4-6.

With the streets expected to be very busy for the event – police are asking all motorists to obey the law, and be patient and courteous to one another on the roads.

Unfortunately, drivers in cars sometimes do not give enough room to motorcyclists – nor do they always see them before it’s too late. Extra vigilance this weekend could mean avoiding unnecessary vehicular accidents.

Event organizers ask drivers not to get frustrated if they have to wait for a long line of bikes to pass.

Const. Steven Duguay of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assures the community that ramped up law enforcement will be on hand for the occasion.

"Motorcycles are smaller vehicles on the road, so they're sometimes harder to see,” said Duguay. “Check your mirrors. Check your blind spots. Look twice. If you're going through an intersection, make sure that it's clear - that there's no other motorcycles. When you're changing lanes, take that extra time to take a look in those blind spots to make sure that it's clear."

