Hold and secure ends at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute

A hold and secure at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Wednesday morning has ended.

Police tweeted about an investigation in the area around 10:10 a.m.

Officials said the hold and secure was put into place as a safety precaution.

An update from police around 11:20 a.m. said they're "investigating an online threat about a potential altercation at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute."

There will be an increased police presence in the area, officials said, but there is "no immediate threat to public safety."

School board officials also tweeted about the incident, asking parents and caregivers to avoid calling the school during the hold and secure.

A tweet from the school board around 11:45 a.m. said police had lifted the hold and secure, adding the school day would continue normally.

"Police pulled up and we had to stay inside for 2.5 hours," said student Jamal Ahmadi.

"The hold and secure was unknown at the time," said Grade 12 student Filip Popovic. "Nobody knew what it was about. Everyone was just told to remain in class and continue their schoolwork."

The WRDSB said the principal and guidance counsellor can help anyone who might need access to mental health resources after the incident.

The latest incident hinted at an ongoing trend after a number of online threats made towards schools over the past few weeks.

On Oct. 28, St. Mary's High School in Kitchener and Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge were placed under hold and secure after an alleged social media threat, which police said originate in the U.S.

That same week, a Snapchat post threatened violence to staff and students at a school by the name of "Central" alerted police in Toronto, Stratford, St. Thomas and Kawartha Lakes. In all cases, the threat was deemed not viable.

Police said they're taking any threats seriously.

UPDATE:

The hold and secure at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute has been lifted.



The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/IFU1vsM10h

UPDATE: @WRPSToday has lifted the hold and secure at Cameron Heights CI (@CHCIScottySays). The school day will continue as normal. We want to thank our police friends for acting quickly and helping to keep our schools a safe place to learn. https://t.co/eJXiAjgGO1

UPDATE:

Police are investigating an online threat about a potential altercation at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.



There will be an increased police presence in the area. There is no immediate threat to public safety.



More information will be provided when available. https://t.co/1gYl0AMoXD

REMINDER: We ask that parents and caregivers of @CHCIScottySays students please refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as our staff's main priority is to keep our students safe. Any and all updates will be posted to our website and #socialmedia channels.