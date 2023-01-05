Hold and secure lifted at Dartmouth elementary school after police investigate robbery in area

A hold and secure has been lifted at a Dartmouth, N.S., elementary school which was prompted as police investigated a robbery in the area.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the robbery in the 600 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, two people approached the victim who was sitting in his vehicle, produced a firearm and demanded his property.

The suspects then drove away. Police say the victim was not injured.

Police located the suspect's vehicle shortly after in the 0-100 block of Courtney Road. The area was cordoned off and police say officers arrested a man and a woman inside a residence without incident.

Police have since cleared the area and reopened the roads to traffic, which were closed for a couple of hours.

In a tweet around 3:30 p.m., the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) said Harbour View Elementary school was placed on hold and secure "as an event unfolds in the community."

About an hour later, HRCE Tweeted that the hold and secure was lifted and families have been notified. Students were also safely dismissed.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.