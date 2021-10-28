Hold and secure lifted at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School

Hold and secure protocols were lifted at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School after police conducted an investigation in the area of Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.

The hold and secure was in place for under an hour. Police say the protocols were placed as a precaution and there is no concern for pubic safety.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a social media post threatening harm against the school. Further investigation showed "this post originated in the USA and was deemed not to be a viable threat to the school or to the region."

A tweet from the Waterloo Region District School Board said home and away sports games were cancelled for the school on Thursday. Staff are looking into rescheduling those games, the tweet said.

All @WCSSAA home and away games for @JacobHespeler have been cancelled for today and staff are determining the possibility of rescheduling them.

The hold and secure has been lifted. There is no concern for public safety. Thank you to the students, school staff and the community for your patience as we conducted the investigation. https://t.co/aUr5tqaGhw