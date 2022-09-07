Hold and secure lifted at Pickering school following nearby incident

Durham police remain in the area of Kingston and Liverpool roads as they continue to investigate an incident at a house in the community.

As a result, Glengrove Public School at 1934 Glengrove Rd. was temporarily placed under hold and secure. The order was lifted around 1 p.m.

In a previous tweet, Durham District School Board said students and staff are safe. However, they asked “everyone to avoid the area as Durham police manage the situation.”

Local police also said the investigation is “ongoing” and asked people to stay clear of the vicinity.