Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo elementary school
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo was briefly placed in a hold and secure Tuesday at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
The hold and secure was put in place just after 2 p.m., and lasted around 50 minutes.
Police told CTV officers were in the area as police attempt to locate a man whose well-being was of concern.
“Students continue learning in class, as the concern is outside of the school building, and many school routines remain in place,” the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said when the hold and secure was announced. “Access to and from the school is restricted as a precaution.”
The school board asked parents and caregivers to refrain from calling the school during a hold and secure as the staff's main priority is to keep our students safe.
UPDATE: The hold and secures at Edna Staebler PS (@ednastaeblerps) has now been lifted. Thank you @WRPSToday for helping to keep our school communities and students safe. https://t.co/EqRxOAiD3p— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 15, 2022
