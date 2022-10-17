Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo school, investigation is ongoing

Regional police are investigating a weapons incident they say sparked the hold and secure at Waterloo Collegiate Institute (WCI) on Monday.

Police placed a hold and secure on the Waterloo school around 2 p.m. It was lifted roughly an hour and a half later around 3:30 p.m.

At the time, police said the hold and secure was put in place as a safety precaution while Waterloo regional police investigated a “threat about a potential altercation.”

A Tweet from police around 2:45 p.m. on Monday said: “police are investigating a threat about a potential altercation at WCI. There will be an increased police presence. There is no incident at the school at this time. The school has gone into a hold and secure as a safety precaution while police investigate.”

In a Tuesday morning news release, police confirmed they received a weapons called around 1:45 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Weber Street.

They say there was a threat of a potential altercation at WCI that caused the school to be placed in the hold and secure.

Police determined there was no threat to public safety and no charges were laid.

Waterloo Region District School Board said they placed the school on a hold and release at the direction of police.

During the hold and secure, the school board asked parents and caregivers of students attending the school to refrain from calling the school as the staff’s main priority is to keep the students safe.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The hold and secure at WCI has been lifted.



The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to public safety.



More details will be provided when available. https://t.co/CajGxdpr6e pic.twitter.com/OgrdjpC7IC