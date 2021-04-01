Hold and secure lifted at Waterloo schools as police investigate nearby robbery

A hold and secure at two Waterloo schools has ended as police investigate a robbery from a telecommunications store in the area.

Officers were called to the area of Westmount Road East and Laurentian Drive around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery. In a news release, officials said three young males wearing orange reflective clothing went into the store and one had a hand gun.

They fled the scene in a grey sedan with an undisclosed amount of property. No one was injured in the incident.

Police were then called to a car fire in the area of Beaver Creek Road in Waterloo. Officials said three males were seen fleeing from the area. One was restrained by a witness and arrested. The other two remain at-large and are described as armed and dangerous.

Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School and Laurelwood Public School were placed under hold and secure as a precaution. That has since lifted.

The store's manager told CTV Kitchener the robbery happened shortly after the store opened. She said one man had a gun, one had a Taser and one had zip ties. There was one woman working at the time and the store owner said she was tied up at the back of the store. She was able to call 911.

The manager is also in charge of a store in Uptown Waterloo that was robbed in February.

Investigators believe the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.