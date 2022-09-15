Hold and secure lifts at three GTA schools after reports of male with a knife

The hold and secures put in place at three GTA schools on Thursday has now lifted after reports surfaced of a male in the area with a knife.

Peel Regional Police said the dangerous weapons reports came in just before 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, alerting officers to the area of Father Tobin Road and Forenforester Drive in Brampton.

The institutions in hold and secures were Lougheed Public School, Carberry Public School and Springdale Public School.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

- Father Tobin Rd/Fernforest Dr in #Brampton

- Reports of a male in area with a knife

- No threats and no injuries

- Officers checking the area

- Desc: South Asian, 20's, facial hair, short dark hair, dark gray hooded sweater

- C/R 11:39 a.m.

- PR22-0305856

Officers said they did not locate anyone in the area, but that there is no threat or injuries.

Peel police says officers are looking for a suspect described as a South Asian man in his 20s with facial hair, short dark hair, wearing a dark gray hooded sweater.