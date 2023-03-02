Hold and secure status lifted at five Guelph schools after reports of suspicious male: police

Guelph police have lifted the hold and secure status at five schools but are still investigating reports of a suspicious male in the area of Scottsdale Drive and Wilsonview Avenue.

Police tweeted about the investigation around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Guelph police confirmed in an email to CTV News that the following nearby schools were placed on hold and secure status as a precautionary measure:

Priory Park Public School

Elementary School Catholic Saint-René-Goupil

Guelph Community Christian School

College Heights Secondary School

Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute

A news release from Guelph police said officers received a report just after 11 a.m. of a man with a possible weapon in the Scottsdale and Wilsonview Avenue area.

Police said officers searched the area but were not able to locate the man officers were searching for.

According to police, the man is described as being in his 60s, tall and thin. He was wearing a grey waist-length winter coat and a grey wool toque.

Police said upon review, it is believed the man may have been carrying a tow or replica firearm.

Though the south-end schools are no longer under hold and secure, police said the investigation is ongoing as the male has yet to be located.

