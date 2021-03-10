Justin Bieber's latest music video is a love letter to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The video for Bieber's song, "Hold On," features videos of Leafs players and the Scotiabank Arena.

There are also highlights from Leafs games and practices from the past few years.

Bieber, who is from Stratford, Ont., is a well-documented Leafs fan.

In December 2019, Bieber played shinny with some Leafs players in his hometown. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were often seen at Leafs games cheering on his favourite team.

He drew ire from fans for putting on a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in the 2017 NHL playoffs, but said he cheers for "Leafs above all other" teams in an Instagram post at the time defending his jersey choice.

The original music video for "Hold On" was released on March 5.

The new "Maple Leafs Love Letter" landed on YouTube on Wednesday morning.

"Special thanks to the Maple Leafs and the NHL," the caption on the video says.