Hold on to your hats! Windy, rainy day ahead for the capital

Snow is in the forecast for one more day in the capital.

A chilly start to your Thursday- 1 degree but with the wind chill feeling like minus 10.

Flurries should taper off near noon, and then there is a chance of rain this afternoon. There will be some sunny breaks this afternoon, but it will be very windy- – gusts up to 60 km/hour at time. The high will be 5 degrees.

Tonight, the low will be 1 degree with chance of flurries or rain.

Friday the sun and gorgeous conditions return. It will be a high of 15 degrees and mainly sunny.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Sunday, periods of rain, a high of 11