Holder follows through on plan to file complaint with integrity commissioner

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.

According to a statement from Holder, he filed the complaint on Tuesday against Ward 1 Councillor Michal Van Holst.

“This was a decision made after significant deliberation, and not without some measure of regret,” said Holder, “I take no delight in pursuing this course of action. However, I believe fundamentally that our responsibilities as elected officials are paramount, along with the Code of Conduct for Members of Council to which we’ve all sworn to adhere.”

As CTV News London reported on Monday, Van Holst confirmed he attended an anti-vaccine mandate rally over the weekend, saying “A freedom rally seemed like a good opportunity to speak to people who would be interested in the [creed] website, so I went and read the creed to them.”

Van Holst previously stated he launched an “Order of Freedom” to provide what he believes will be a Human Rights exemption to COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Holder’s statement goes on to say, “As previously stated, I am of the opinion that Councillor van Holst has openly and visibly sought to defy and undermine council policy, specifically with respect to proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The authority to rule on such matters rests with the Integrity Commissioner, and I have every confidence he will consider the concerns raised with fairness, impartiality, and professionalism. I pledge to respect whatever determination is ultimately made.”

On Sept. 14, city council directed staff to develop a draft COVID-19 vaccination policy for council members that will be similar to the policy recently implemented for city employees.

It would require an attestation from all 15 members of council that they are either fully vaccinated or have a health or Human Rights exemption.

Potential violations of the policy would be sent to the Integrity Commission for investigation. If a council member was found in contravention, council could impose consequences ranging from a verbal reprimand to a suspension of pay.