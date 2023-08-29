Hole in the heart of Aylmer, Ont. to be cleaned up

Piles of rubble remain nearly six months after a massive fire in the heart of Aylmer.

The blaze on March 20, 2023 left multiple businesses, including a bank, destroyed or damaged, and 10 people displaced.

Immediately afterward, the property was secured and a sidewalk along the main street was blocked.

But since then, nothing has changed.

That has left businesses in the otherwise picturesque and vibrant downtown core of Aylmer frustrated.

“If you’re driving through, and esthetically it's full of scaffolding, you are less apt to stop. You’ll drive on to the next community,” explained Kevin Cross, the president of the Downtown Aylmer BIA.

Mayor Jack Couckuyt acknowledged the concern, but said some aspects of the delay are uncontrollable. He said the clean-up is slow as multiple insurance companies and building owners work to settle claims.

But, after months of waiting, there has been progress.

“We’ve issued a demolition permit, which is a good beginning, which means they’re going to come in and get rid of all the rubble that is there,” he said.

The mayor said the work must be done before winter to ensure the sidewalk is clear for plowing.

But he is hopeful it will happen much sooner.

“I’m trying to be optimistic. Now that the demolition permit has been issued, they will be ready to move next month,” he said.

But clearing the space creates a hole, and while there are no firm plans to rebuild, Cross is hopeful it will happen.

“A half-empty townscape does not bring business,” he said. “We want footsteps to come in. It helps everybody.”

Couckuyt has faith the area will not sit empty, and he is also hopeful the Scotiabank will shorn up and reopen.

But if his wishes don’t come true, he said political leaders have a plan B.

“If push comes to shove the town is ready to buy this property and make sure we get some stuff there. But that’s in the future. We’re hoping the owners come back and build,” he said.