Hole punched in wall to break into Guelph business: police

Guelph police are looking for suspects they say punched through a wall to break into a business on the north end of the city.

Officers were called to the incident around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue.

According to a news release, staff arrived to find drywall on the floor and a large hole in the wall connecting the business with a vacant unit next door.

Police say suspects broke into the vacant unit through the back door, smashed a metre-wide hole in the wall, and stole computer equipment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.