Holiday break starts early for Nova Scotia students in public schools

Nova Scotia has announced students in public schools will start their holiday break early.

In a news release Wednesday, the Department of Education said the break will begin for students after classes end on Friday, Dec. 17. Staff will report to work as usual next week, unless they are required to isolate for public health reasons.

The province has committed to keeping learning centres open on Dec. 20 and 21, for students whose needs are met through learning centres and require additional support.

"I want to thank all of our students and staff for their hard work this year," said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

"We need to recognize that the recent outbreak in our province has put pressure on our schools, the people who work there and the students and families who are connected to our classrooms. In light of the operational impacts stemming from the Omicron variant and the need for close contacts to self-isolate, we have made the decision to modify our school calendar and support those who need it most. Today's decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff."

According to the Department of Education, a small number of schools have had to move to at-home learning, and a small number of others may need to do so before Friday.

“The decision to begin the school holiday break early is an operational decision based on staffing pressures and not a public health decision,” reads the release.

The start of the official school holiday break remains Wednesday, Dec. 22. and the Druhan says the Department will continue to monitor the pandemic over the holidays and consult public health before schools reopen.