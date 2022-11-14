Holiday cards that give twice, food bank fundraiser

Food banks across the country are seeing record numbers of people dealing with food insecurity.

The Sudbury Food Bank recently launched a Christmas Card Campaign it hopes will help ease the trouble it's facing meeting the growing need in the community.

The holiday cards featuring the work of Sudbury-area artists are $5 each or you can buy 5 for $25 and receive a tax receipt.

On the inside there is a message telling the receiver someone in need will receive a meal.

"The Christmas Card Campaign is a very simple concept,” said Dan Xilon, the executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank.

“If you are thinking about someone in your life that you want to recognize or remember with your Christmas card what their food bank does is we offer a Christmas card as a meal for somebody so you actually give twice."

The campaign comes at a time when the food bank is desperately struggling. There are empty boxes that are normally full at the warehouse.

Officials confirm 44 member agencies are feeding more people that ever and hope people who can will support the card campaign.

"I know a lot of people are hurting and I get that but we don't ask if we don't need but we are in trouble a least a little but this year for sure and I am looking forward to the community stepping forward to the best it can and hopefully we will get a little bit of a blessing there," added Xilon.

The Backyard Birder Home & Garden Gift Store has been a supporter of the Christmas Card Campaign since it started 21 years ago.

"We all have so much life is good you know we complain but life is good and there is a lot of people this isn't so,” said Danielle Audet, co-owner of the Backyard Birder.

“And they need the help and we are happy to help out in any way we can."

Officials with the food bank said 100% of the money raised in the Christmas Card Campaign will help feed the hungry thanks to the costs of buying and printing the cards being covered by generous community sponsors.

The cards can be purchased at the Sudbury Food Bank Warehouse on Webbwood Drive, Backyard Birder on Long Lake Road, Lougheed Flowers on Regent Street and Victoria’s Custom Framing & Stitchery on Durham Street.

More information on the campaign can be found on the Sudbury Food Bank’s website.