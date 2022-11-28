Holiday celebrations continue in Bracebridge with Festival of Lights
Bracebridge's Festival of Lights returns for another season, putting holiday magic back into its downtown.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the festival features family-friendly late-night shopping and several other events, including the Santa Claus Parade and a Santa meet and greet.
Holiday lights, a hot cocoa trail and the fairly new Christmas tradition Elf on a Shelf hide and seek with local businesses are also on the list of things to do.
"You're going to hunt and find the elves hiding in the store," said Lindsay Alexander, Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) chair.
"You'll gather their names, and once you have those items, you can be entered into a draw to win more BIA bucks to either spend on yourself or share them with someone for Christmas."
And the fun doesn't stop there.
"After the self-guided festivities, we are having the first ever evening parade on Dec. 2 for Santa Claus," Ciara Ryan, Bracebridge Tourism and Cultural Development Officer.
The parade goes down Manitoba Street starting at Shoppers Drug Mart at 6 p.m.
Bracebridge's Festival of Lights finishes Friday.
