Holiday child gift drive gives drivers option to pay AHS parking fines with toys

A drive to gather gifts for kids is in play again.

Alberta Health Services announced Monday it's Toys for Tickets holiday campaign will give drivers who recently received a parking ticket at an AHS facility the option to pay the fine by donating a new, unwrapped toy.

Last year, AHS collected more than 470 toys from across the province through the effort.

“Given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season," Nick Ternovatsky, director of parking for AHS, said in a news release.

AHS parking services will be accepting toys as fine payment for tickets issued between Nov. 6 and Dec. 15. Toys should be wrapped in its original packaging and be suitable for children ranging from newborns to age 17 and be worth at least $25 each. The toys will be accepted until Dec. 15 and be donated to various children's foundations and charities across Alberta.

Recommended items for donations include books, art supplies, science kits, electronics, headphones, Lego sets, portable DVD players, rattles, baby toys, journals, activity books, crayons, colouring books, and gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants (for families).