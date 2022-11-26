Holiday events in and around Edmonton this weekend

There are plenty of holiday events taking place in and around Edmonton throughout the weekent for people looking to enjoy the mild temperatures.

There are plenty of lights going up, including at McIntype park between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Winter Whyte Light Up will feature ice carving, live music and photo booths with Mrs. Claus and Flying Canoe Volant.

People are encouraged to bring donations for the Edmonton Food Bank and the Old Strathcona Youth Society.

There are also plenty of holiday markets happening, including ones at the German Cultural Association, the Alberta Aviation Museum and the River Cree Resort and Casino.

Outside of Edmonton, there's also plenty to see Saturday, including the Santa Claus Parades in Fort Saskatchewan and Leduc, Christmas in the Park in Devon and Light Up in Spruce Grove's Central Park.

St. Albert, Stony Plain and Sherwood Park also have holiday markets for people looking to do a little shopping.

A list of more holiday events happening this weekend and throughout the season in Edmonton is available on the City's website.

Other events and markets happening in and around Edmonton this weekend include: