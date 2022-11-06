Holiday Gift & Craft Show returns to the heritage centre in the Sault

Following last year’s scaled-down event, the annual Holiday Gift & Craft Show at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is back at full capacity this year. More than 70 vendors will display their wares over the two weekend event this month. Many with some unique offerings available.

Organizers say attendance has been better than expected, with a steady flow of visitors at the centre the first weekend. Attendees were checking out the clothing, art, health and beauty products, and other offerings from the local vendors.

“People are just very excited just to have something to do,” said Kye Carter, an events assistant at the centre.

“Definitely the first year back to as close to normalcy as we have before. There’s still a lot of precautions we’re taking. We still have sanitizer, masks available, all throughout the facility.”

The show returns for a second weekend on Nov. 12 and 13, with a new group of vendors.

For more information on this event and more visit the heritage centre’s Facebook page.