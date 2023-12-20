Holiday impaired driving arrests up in Lethbridge compared to last year: police

Lethbridge police have noticed an uptick in impaired driving arrests this holiday season compared to last year.

Since the start of December, 12 impaired drivers have been taken off the road as part of the annual Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) Christmas check-stop campaign.

That’s already surpassed last year’s total of seven for the entire month of December.

“We’ve seen a lot of vehicles, we've checked a lot of vehicles. For the most part, everyone's been responsible in finding those other options for travelling safe,” said Sgt. Danny Lomness with the LPS traffic response unit.

“However we have been seeing still some people driving impaired.”

Lomness believes there are several factors leading to the increase, including more holiday parties happening this year.

“It is an increase from last year. That might be in part by there being more people out and about celebrating the festive season. As well as us utilizing some different strategies and tactics as well,” he said.

Taxi company 94 Cabs has not seen a significant increase in riders this holiday season. Its holiday party bookings are even down slightly.

But Christmas and winter as a whole are a very consistent time for the company.

“Parties are pretty steady. Friday and Saturday nights we have a lot of corporate bookings. Doing anywhere from about three to 10 parties based on the size,” said Michael Arend, co-owner of 94 Cabs and Fifth Avenue Cabs.

While most holiday parties are now wrapped up, cab companies will likely remain busy through the holiday season.

They say the best advice is to book ahead whenever possible.

“It's always best to book ahead. We take time call bookings so you can book your trip for the next morning whether it's an airport, trip to go to work or grocery or Christmas shopping,” Arend said.

LPS will continue to run its Christmas check-stop campaign until the end of the month.

Police say you should always designate a sober driver and plan ahead to help keep everyone safe this holiday season.