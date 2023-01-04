Holiday light display extended amidst high demand

Christmas may have come and gone but the magic of the season is still alive and well.

Since mid-November, approximately 20,000 people have visited Springwater Provincial Park as it plays host to 'Magic of Lights', a display of more than 1-million lights spread out throughout the grounds.

It's one of seven displays that the company has throughout Canada but it is the first time it has been held in Simcoe County.

"As far as the feedback from everybody has been amazing," says Peter Ketcheson, one of the event coordinators. "A lot of kids coming through, lots of kids really happy. People are really, really happy and enjoying it. It's been great."

The site has various modules, each with a specific Christmas theme such as Candycane Lane amongst many others. While Christmas may be over, they've extended ticket sales through to Jan 7 due to popular demand.

"We did extend it another week because kids aren't going to school for another week so we wanted to give everybody a chance to come out and see it if they haven't been out yet," says Ketcheson. "It's a great chance to get the kids out, see the lights, enjoy the time and that before they go back to school."

The final day of showings will be on Saturday Jan. 7. On Jan 9 crews will begin the process of dismantling the display, something that Ketcheson says could take weeks.

