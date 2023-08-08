Holiday Monday house fire in Tecumseh

Fire was contained to the kitchen of a home in Tecumseh on Monday evening.

Crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Kavanagh told CTV News the fire was out when crews arrived.

According to Kavanagh, the woman who lives in the house returned home to it filled with smoke and called 9-1-1.

A damage estimate has not been calculated but smoke damage is said to be extensive.