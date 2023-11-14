Holiday smile cookies on sale this week to support charities

Tim Hortons is a huge supporter of community charities and its own foundation to help children.

Monday it kicked off its first Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign. Various local charities are being supported across the country.

In Sudbury, proceeds will support the Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food Bank.

“I am extremely grateful for the awareness this will bring because I do feel like there are families out there that don’t know about our services and it would definitely be helpful to know that we are here to help,” said Cherie Bonhomme, executive director of the Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food Bank.

The other 50 per cent of the proceeds will support the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation.

“The children’s foundation supports children in our area local children that would not otherwise be able to enjoy camp life and leadership and all these things to fulfill their life,” said Marian MacKenzie, a Tim Hortons franchisee in Sudbury.

Smile cookies are $1.50 and are on sale until Sunday.