Holiday-themed truck convoy spreading cheer
Semis, trucks and even a school bus were decked out with lights to spread holiday cheer in support of charity.
The holiday convoy rode through Leduc and Nisku, drumming up support for the Leduc Food Bank and the Leduc Santa’s Helpers Society.
“Leduc got hit pretty hard with COVID and the downturn,” said Bradley George, the organizer of the convoy.
“We’re not just truck drivers, we care about our communities.”
The event did run last year, but it was a lot smaller, this year’s event is the first official one, according to George. There were 65 trucks registered to take part in the convoy.
“I was shocked. I was excited with 20 and… this week trucks just started flowing in,” said George. “On Thursday alone we had $1,300 in donations.”
One of the vehicles in the convoy had over 550 light, the driver spend four weeks putting the lights on, added George.
