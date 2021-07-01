Holiday Thursday in Ottawa includes mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain

Ottawa's streak of three straight Canada Days without rain is in jeopardy today.

Environment Canada says there is a chance of rain today and tonight.

The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day today with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. The high today will be 27 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 19 C.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 24 C.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with a high of 31 C.

The last time it rained on Canada Day was 2017, when 42 mm of rain fell on Ottawa.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high o 26 C and a low of 15 C.