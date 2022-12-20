Holiday travellers prepare for winter blast

Weather forecasters are calling for this winter’s first storm to hit on the eve of Christmas Eve.

With rain possibly turning to snow and temperatures expected to plummet, holiday season travellers are being urged to take caution.

“People should have a plan in place,” said Const. Nick Wilson with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). “Check the forecast before you leave your home and make the determination whether it’s safe to travel.”

Wilson said be prepared to take your time and slow down on the roadways.

He recommended packing things in your vehicle like extra windshield washer fluid, blankets and a shovel, and added, “That’s just in case you get stuck on the side of the road.”

London International Airport is all ready to accommodate its busiest time of the year with holiday travellers.

“Typically when we see major events like this it also impacts airports like Pearson and things can get backed up,” said London International Airport CEO, Scott McFadzean. “I would advise people to plan and to check for delays and make sure you’re checking online.”

If you’re visiting family locally, the city is prepared to clear the roads and sidewalks with its crews.

“We will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said John Parsons, division manager of road operations with the City of London. “We will have the salters and sanders out first on the main roads and bus routes...and after that if needed the snowplows will go out as well.”

Parsons said depending on the severity of the storm he expects crews to be working throughout the weekend and asks that residents be patient.