Holland Landing manufacturer lays off more than 80 employees

More than 80 unionized workers with a high-end officer furniture and equipment manufacturer in Holland Landing arrived to work Friday morning to find out they were on permanent layoff.

Inscape, which has been around in various forms for more than 100 years, filed for creditor protection under the company's Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a statement to CTV News, East Gwillimbury Mayor Virginia Hackson noted, "Inscape has been a key employer in our community and has had a strong relationship with the town. Our team has reached out to their owners to provide support where possible with this transition."

The town said it had "no additional information to share."

The union says Inscape employees had 26 to more than 40 years with the plant.

A monitor has been appointed by the court.