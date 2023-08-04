Holland Landing school bus driver wins LOTTO MAX prize
Michael Taylor said he still can't believe his big win is true.
The 59-year-old school bus driver from Holland Landing said he didn't check his tickets immediately after the draw.
"I checked them almost two weeks after the draw, and the words' Big Winner' appeared on the screen," he explained. "I had to make sure I wasn't wrong before I could let it sink in!"
Taylor said he had to share the news of his $82,911 winnings with his sister.
"She believed me immediately and was happy to see me win," he said. "Everyone I've told has been overjoyed."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
With this win, Michael will manage his finances and plan for his future. "It still hasn't hit me!" he said.
LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.6 billion since 2009, including 96 jackpot wins and 844 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws occur on Tuesdays and Fridays.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour disputeUnionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Edmonton co-founder of Brown Ballers aims to branch out from all-Indian basketball success storyIt was a big moment on July 26, one Edmonton's Navin Ramharak will never forget: a major U.S. tournament win broadcast to 11 million people by the all-pro Indian basketball team he helped organize.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan KinneyAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire seasonAs thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster careFamily members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC FerriesIt was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrivesA Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
-
Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-entersA Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.