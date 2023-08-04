Holland Landing school bus driver wins LOTTO MAX prize

Michael Taylor said he still can't believe his big win is true.

The 59-year-old school bus driver from Holland Landing said he didn't check his tickets immediately after the draw.

"I checked them almost two weeks after the draw, and the words' Big Winner' appeared on the screen," he explained. "I had to make sure I wasn't wrong before I could let it sink in!"

Taylor said he had to share the news of his $82,911 winnings with his sister.

"She believed me immediately and was happy to see me win," he said. "Everyone I've told has been overjoyed."

With this win, Michael will manage his finances and plan for his future. "It still hasn't hit me!" he said.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.6 billion since 2009, including 96 jackpot wins and 844 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws occur on Tuesdays and Fridays.